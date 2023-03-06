u little men and women, advances today, March 6, 2023

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, Monday 6 March 2023, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

In the studio, as always, Tina Cipollari, Gianni Sperti and Tinì Cansino as commentators. The tronisti of this season are Luca Daffrè, Nicole Santinelli, Lavinia Mauro, Federico Nicotera. The throne over, on the other hand, includes in the parterre historical faces such as Riccardo Guarnieri to Armando Incarnato passing through Roberta Di Padua, Alessandro Rausa, Daniela Manganaro, Cristina Tenuta, Alessandro Sposito, Gemma Galgani.

In today’s episode, which should have been aired on February 24, but then postponed due to the death of Maurizio Costanzo, Federico Nicotera should get closer to the choice. After having clarified, once and for all, with Alice and Carola, the tronista is ready to make his final decision. Who will be chosen? And above all, how will the chosen one respond to him? Will he agree to become his life partner?

From the advances, we also read that Lavinia only went outside with Alessio Campoli and complained to Alessio Corvino because he did not remember Valentine’s Day. Riccardo, on the other hand, is interested in meeting Cristina but the woman reiterates that she is only interested in Armando at the moment.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women on live TV and live streaming? There bet airing today, Monday, March 6, 2023, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of young people, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public.

Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.