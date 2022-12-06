u men and women, advances today, December 6, 2022

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, Tuesday 6 December 2022, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

In yesterday’s episode Biagio had an argument with Paola, the lady whose number he asked for again. The dispute also involved Silvia, the woman he was dating, and the two commentators Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti, according to whom man always has the same attitudes towards women. Instead Fede was accused by Gianni Sperti of being too superficial and of being interested only in the aesthetic side of his suitors. In today’s episode there will be a parade of women, who will have to choose a theme dress with the given topic.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women on live TV and live streaming? There bet airing today, Tuesday 6 December 2022, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of young people, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public. Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.