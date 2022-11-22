u little men and women, advances today, November 22, 2022

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, tuesday 22 november 2022, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

During today’s episode, we will return to talk about Riccardo Guarnieri who in yesterday’s episode expressed his intolerance at seeing his ex-girlfriend Ida Platano again next to Alessandro Vicinanza. And for this reason he has once again decided to leave the studio. That Riccardo actually wants to reconnect and resume the relationship with his ex? Or will he find the courage to move on for good? Space then to Federica Aversano. The tronista reiterated that she had had many cheats in love. And to have subjected men to a series of tests to bring down their mental walls, which block new knowledge. Will there be a clarification with Federico?

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women on live TV and live streaming? There bet airing today, Tuesday 22 November 2022, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of young people, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public. Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.