Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, Tuesday 21 February 2023, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

In the episode aired yesterday, we saw Ivan who, after expressing an interest in Tina Cipollari, had the opportunity to do a short outside with her. In the studio, however, the columnist was disappointed by her behavior, deciding to cancel their aperitif… During the episode, Gemma met a new knight who had come to the studio for her: Silvio. While the tronista Nicole deepened her knowledge with Christian and Mattia, taking them outdoors. In today’s episode, we will see Alessandro and Pamela decide to leave the program together. Armando will then declare that he is interested in Desdemona and, for this reason, he will have a discussion with Gianni Sperti. Riccardo, on the other hand, will decide to interrupt his acquaintance with Michela.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women on live TV and live streaming? There bet aired today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.