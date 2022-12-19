u men and women, advances today, December 19, 2022

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, Monday 19 December 2022, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

The episode should see Mario as the protagonist, criticized for a post published on Facebook with an apology addressed to Gemma. The man then met a lady but the acquaintance was immediately interrupted. Space then to Gemma Galgani that she is meeting a new suitor. Federico Dainese returns to the studio. Riccardo tries to talk to Gloria but the woman says she has an engagement and she doesn’t show up for the surprise meeting of the last few days.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women on live TV and live streaming? There bet airing today, Monday 19th December 2022, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of young people, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public. Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.