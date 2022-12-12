u men and women, advances today, December 12, 2022

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, Monday 12 December 2022, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

Today will begin the new eagerly awaited week where there will be space for the arrival of Ida Platano in the studio. A few weeks after her choice that led her to leave the cast of the show together with Alessandro, the lady will be able to reappear in the studio. This will be the right opportunity to reply to the accusations of those who did not believe in the success of her love story with Alessandro (including Tina Cipollari) and there will also be room for a new, awaited confrontation with Riccardo Guarnieri. It is a pity, however, that Ida’s reaction was not the best: having reached this point in her career, the Sicilian lady now considers her relationship with Riccardo archived and, as also revealed in a series of interviews released after the choice, in his future is only Alessandro Vicinanza.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women on live TV and live streaming? There bet airing today, Monday 12 December 2022, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of young people, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public. Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.