u little men and women, advances today, Wednesday 12 April 2023

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, wednesday 12 april 2023, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

During today’s episode, there will be sparks. Armando Incarnato would have a manager who follows him during his journey to Men and Women: it was Aurora who revealed it. Her goal within the program would therefore be to promote and advertise herself. Armando, after a heated discussion, will leave the studio. However, it probably won’t be a definitive goodbye. The controversies also concern the tronista Nicole, who would have exchanged a secret note with one of her suitors during a dance. In fact, according to the rules of the program, there can be no exchanges between the protagonists of Men and Women outside of the modalities envisaged by the transmission. For the Throne Over, a new knight is arriving for Roberta, who has been struggling for some time to find interesting people to go out with, and a new suitor for Paola, who ended up in the spotlight yesterday too for too many controversies.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women on live TV and live streaming? There bet airing today, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of boys, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public.

Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.