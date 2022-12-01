u men and women, advances today, December 1, 2022

Men and women is Maria De Filippi’s popular dating show on the air today, Thursday 1 December 2022, at 2.45 pm on Canale 5. Classic throne and merged overs. But what are the previews of the episode? All the information in detail below.

Previews of today’s episode

Yesterday Biagio met Silvia but she doesn’t have the exclusive. The woman claims that she does not want to know other men in the parterre and she begins to no longer trust her Biagio, so there was a clash between the two. The tronista Lavinia went outdoors with Alessio Campoli, not with Alessio Corvino. In today’s episode we will continue to talk about Lavinia, Alessio Campoli and Alessio Corvino. As for Federico Nicotera, the tronista brought Alice Barisciani outside but the kiss did not go off. In the studio sparks between Carola Carpanelli and Alice. However, Federico D. did not enter.

Men and women: streaming and live TV

Where to see Men and women on live TV and live streaming? There bet airing today, Thursday 1 December 2022, will be broadcast – as always – on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of young people, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public. Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.