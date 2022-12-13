The object of contention was Antonella Pierini’s return to the studio, which would have triggered Armando’s jealousy.

The episodes of Men and women which will be aired between the end of December and the beginning of January promise to be truly fiery and full of twists. This is what can be seen from some advances published on the web.

The first concerns the definitive departure from the programme Pinuccia after repeated possessive behavior towards Alexander Rausa even when the knight had asked for a truce.

In the end, Maria De Filippi apparently decided not to tolerate his behavior anymore, deciding to be removed from the program. But to inflame the next episodes there will also be a violent spat between Armando Incarnato and the knight Luca. The advances speak of a violent clash and an almost coming to blows.

Object of contention Antonella Pierini, returned to the program in search of new knowledge. The lady was noticed by both Armando and Luca with the latter allegedly undertaking the acquaintance of Antonella.

A decision that apparently sparked the jealousy of Armando who with very possessive attitudes commented on the knowledge between the two in a poisonous way. Luca, resentful of some words, was certainly not watching and apparently the brawl came close in the studio.

In the end Armando confided that he was still very soon with Antonella and that he felt a certain annoyance seeing her together with another man. Armando admitted that Antonella was the only one he was really interested in. In short, a fiery love triangle is announced for this end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Then there is yet another fool to report for Mariothe knight who made fun of Gemma Galgani and was unmasked in the studio, who tries to apologize from the Turin lady with a letter and ends up infuriating De Filippi.