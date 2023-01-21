Nicole arrives in the studio, the new tronista and a well-known knight is slapped: here’s what happened in detail

Yesterday, Friday 20 January, a new episode of Men and women. According to what emerged, it seems that everything happened in the studio. In addition to the arrival of the new tronista, a well-known knight was slapped: an event that forced the intervention of the landlady Maria DeFilippi.

Nicole is the new tronista of Men and women. In the presentation video, Nicole said she was a 29-year-old girl from Rome. The new tronista of Men and women loves to drive and loves dangerous sports. Also, the girl said that she does not look for any particular characteristics in a man.

One thing is certain: the new tronista he doesn’t want lying, rude and presumptuous people by his side. As already anticipated, Nicole does not look for particular characteristics in a man, therefore she does not have a prototype of a man. She is looking for one person with whom to build a relationship made of affection, love and trust.

In addition to the presentation of the new tronista, in the latest recording of Men and women there has also been talk at length about the path that the tronista Frederick Nicotera is carrying on with his suitors Alice and Carola. But she didn’t end there. The landlady Maria DeFilippi and everyone present in the studio witnessed a particular moment: let’s find out together what it is.

Men and women previews, Biagio Di Maro slapped

According to what emerged from the web, it seems that in the last recording of Men and women it seems that Biagio Di Maro had some problems with the lady Carla. The well-known knight, in fact, had a long discussion with the woman from whom he took one slap.

Despite the numerous rumors circulating about this event, it seems that the editorial staff of Men and women will not air the time of the slap that the lady Carla gave to the knight Biagio Di Maro.