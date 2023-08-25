We know better the tronisti of this new season of Men and Women

Almost all ready for the start of Men and women. The program conducted and produced by Maria De Filippi reopened its doors on Thursday 24 July and is preparing to be broadcast again on Canale 5 starting next 11 September. During the first recording the new tronisti were presented, in addition to Manuela Carriero Cristian and Brando entered the studio. Let’s find out who they are and get to know them better.

Christian and Brando they are the new tronistas of Men and women together with Manuela Carriero. The names of the protagonists of this new season of Men and women emerged during the first recording of the program which took place on Thursday 24 August.

The first tronista to be presented is Christian. According to what was revealed in the presentation video, Cristian is 22 years old, comes from Rome and is studying physiotherapy. The new tronista of Men and women she later revealed that she delivers pizzas in her spare time and lives with her mother, her partner and her five-year-old younger brother.

Men and womenBrando is the second tronista: let’s get to know him better

In addition to Cristian, the second tronista who entered the studio during the first recording of Men and women And Brando. He is 22 years old and comes from Treviso; these were the words used in his presentation video: