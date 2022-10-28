Without a doubt Pinuccia is one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. The lady from Vigevano often becomes the protagonist of gossip, for the great love she felt for her towards Alessandro Rausa and for her quarrels with Tina Cipollari. Over the last few hours Pinuccia has released some statements denying the words of her son Giorgio: let’s find out together what she said.

A few days ago Pinuccia gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Men and Women Magazine’. Here the lady di Vigevano could not help but talk about the great love he felt for the knight Alexanderas well as revealing some background of his private life.

When asked by the journalist if she was upset that Alessandro only feels a ‘friendshipPinuccia replied with these words:

Actually no. It is enough for me that he phones me and asks me to spend a day together, maybe to have a nice dinner. I am not looking for a husband in transmission or even someone to live with, I have already been married for fifty-three years to a beautiful man.

And, continuing, the lady from Vigevano added:

It’s okay for me to just be her friend, as long as she doesn’t make me angry and mock me. Sometimes it makes me sorry.

In addition to talking about Alessandro, the lady of the throne or has also revealed some background about his private.

The protagonist of Men and women confessed that his son George lives at home with her after a big disappointment in love. His daughter Giovannainstead, it seems she was left with two daughters for another woman. This is what the woman said:

I struggled to start a family, keep my job and educate my children. I’m sorry that in love they have always been unlucky […] When there is no father in the family, everything is missing.

In addition to this, Pinuccia denied her son’s words by stating: