The news was made public by the former lady in an interview with ‘Lollo Magazine’: her words

In the last few hours a surprising news has been circulating regarding a couple of the throne over born in Men and women. The love story between Paola Ruocco and Daniele Lizzeri she was shipwrecked. The former lady made the news public in an interview with ‘Lollo Magazine’: let’s find out together what were the reasons for the farewell.

Paola Ruocco and Daniele Lizzeri are no longer one couple. The news emerged through an interview that the former lady of the throne over Men and women has released to ‘Lollo Magazine’. In addition to announcing the end of the love story with Daniele, Paola also revealed the reasons which led the couple to mature the decision to leave.

These were the words of the former lady about it:

In my view, at a certain age we have a formed character and a style of view that we have chosen to lead. My goals were far different from Daniele’s. And then my motto is ‘live life day by day as if there were no tomorrow’. Daniele was very distant from my thoughts and this led me to distance myself day after day.

According to what was revealed by the ex lady, it seems that the story with Daniele Lizzeri ended due to character incompatibility. In this regard, Paola Ruocco expressed herself with these words:

There were some aspects of Daniele’s character that I didn’t share.

But that’s not all. In the interview given to ‘Lollo Magazine’ Paola Ruocco then revealed if she will return to the female parterre of Men and women.

Regarding his possible return to Maria De Filippi’s programme, the former lady expressed himself in these words: