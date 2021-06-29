What happened to Pamela Barretta, former lady of the Throne Over of Men and Women? The lady, protagonist of Maria De Filippi’s dating show until last year, was heavily attacked for some costume photos posted on Instagram. Here is his outlet.

Pamela Barretta was certainly one of the ladies of Men and women more prominent in the edition of the dating show of Maria De Filippi 2019-2020, not only for its relationship with Enzo Capo, but above all for the stormy end of their acquaintance, with insults, recriminations and denunciations. Very painful and not very edifying moments were experienced by the two protagonists, who talked about all sorts of things.

Pamela Barretta insulted on social media

Now the Barretta has returned to the “headlines” for being heavily attacked on social media by some haters, who did not appreciate some shots that da dama posted on his Instagram profile. But this time Pamela was unable to shut up, it was time to say enough to those who attack her indiscriminately and for no reason: “I prefer vulgarity to wickedness”, thundered the lady in an Instagram Stories who then went on to explain the reason for his outburst:

Read also: Men and women, Pamela Barretta: goodbye Enzo, here is the new knight

“Some women have written to me that I am vulgar. I’d rather be vulgar than being bad, envious, jealous and whipped. You are full of evil and you are ugly on the inside. Your wickedness does not affect me ”, he then specified, even a little to gain strength. The criticisms, especially the free ones, only hurt, leave deep wounds and scars that find it hard to go away.

Then the Finger invites the keyboard lions to leave her alone and to appease their hot moods: