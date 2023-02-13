Here are the previews of what we will see in the coming days in Men and Women on the classic throne.

Saturday 11 February there was a new registration of Men and women both for the throne classic than for the throne over. As always, while waiting to see the broadcast aired, we can get to know some previews thanks to the Instagram page of Lorenzo Pugnaloni.

Starting from the throne classic, the news is that one of the tronistas has announced that he will make his choice shortly. We are talking about Frederick. The episode starts with the tronista who goes to look for Carola the day after the previous episode. She goes to the hotel where she is staying but can’t find her, then she calls her but she doesn’t answer.

Eventually called by the editorial staff, Carola answered and the two began to argue with the girl who had objections to what happened in the episode.

In the studio, many attacked Carola, accusing her of not being very interested in Federico. She, who had no intention of staying away from her, defended herself by saying that in her opinion Federico went to look for her only to clean up her face otherwise he would have run the same day of the episode.

Eventually the same Carola she confessed that she has feelings for the young man but also the same Mary he questioned whether she wants to build anything serious with him. The fact is that Federico wanted to continue acting crazy and invited her to dance. During the dance, however, Alice felt ill and left the studio.

Shortly after, Federico himself went out to make sure of the conditions of the suitor. At that point Carola she stood up saying there was no point in her being without him there and Tina herself lashed out at her.

In the end Federico who will make his choice next Thursday, the day of the registration.