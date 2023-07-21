The words of the former tronista about Maria De Filippi and Carlo Alberto have not gone unnoticed

That of Nicole Santinelli was without a doubt one of the most talked about thrones of the last season of Men and women. After the end of the acquaintance with Carlo Alberto, the former tronista was strongly criticized and accused of having chosen Carlo only to come out ‘clean’ from the program. Over the last few hours, Nicole has given an interview to the weekly ‘Mio’ where she has released some statements not only about her ex-boyfriend but also about Maria De Filippi.

The former tronista of Men and women Nicole Santinelli gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Mio’ where she revealed the reason that prompted her to close with Carlo Alberto Mancini. These were his words about it:

I learned of things that did not correspond to what he had told me. We met to talk, I told him that I still didn’t feel a deep feeling and that I didn’t know if I could feel it.

And, continuing, Nicole Santinelli he then added:

He replied that he understood, that he accepted it and we parted on a good note. After twenty minutes, I saw him on social media that he was crying in despair. This disappointed me: I was expecting another person, I thought we had reached a degree of confidence that we could talk about it among ourselves.

Nicole Santinelli breaks the silence on Maria De Filippi

But that’s not all. Nicole Santinelli’s interview with the weekly ‘Mio’ then continued with some statements that the former tronista released on Maria De Filippi. This is what Nicola revealed about the presenter: