Over the last few hours there has been a lot of talk about the end of the love story between Nicole Santinelli and Carlo Mancini. On Saturday 27 May, the former suitor announced the end of the story with the former tronista via a direct Instagram. After a few days of silence, Nicole Santinelli intervened explaining the reasons that led her to close with Carlo. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Nicole also took to her Instagram page to talk about the end of the romance with Charles Mancini. Recall that after a few weeks from the choice, the former tronista has decided to end the acquaintance with the former suitor. These were his words about it:

Hi everyone. With much regret I find myself forced, going against my times, to make this statement. Honestly yesterday, after such a difficult moment for me, not even after 30 minutes that we parted, I didn’t feel like divulging everything to you, rather given the good faith with which we parted I would have mutually expected to give you the news together, or at least to have the time to metabolize my disappointment.

And, continuing, the former tronista of Men and women he then added:

Even though I made this decision, I did it for both of us, because the way I see love, no one should ever change their essence for someone else and my choice comes from particular emotions I felt in that moment but once we got out of that program together, living it day to day, I reluctantly realized that we live and see love differently. despite the incompatibility I tried to go ahead, because I was facing a rare and very sensitive person who said he loved me. At that point, I came to the awareness that my feelings would not grow, given that compared to the feelings of others and myself I preferred to tell the truth.

In the end, Nicole Santinelli He concluded his speech with these words: