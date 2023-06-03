The former tronista has launched serious accusations against the lady: here are the details

Since the end of their romance was announced, Nicole Santinelli and Carlo Mancini are the most talked about characters on the gossip pages. Over the last few hours the name of the former tronista of Men and women has returned to occupy the center of gossip for some statements made against Roberta Di Padua.

All those who have followed the throne of Nicole Santinelli could not help but notice that between the former tronista and Roberta Di Padua there certainly was no good blood. During his journey done in the program of Maria DeFilippiNicole and Roberta have often been at the center of heated discussions.

As already anticipated, in the course of the last few hours Nicole Santinelli has returned to be talked about for having released new statements against the lady of Men and women. These were the heavy words that the former tronista addressed to Roberta Di Padua:

I never gave a damn about Roberta. She is a person of zero value, so everything she says has the same value. She just talks bullshit and she doesn’t touch me at all. I would tell her to commit to more important things like work and commitments, although I don’t know how many she might have since she is dedicating all this time to me.

At the moment the directly concerned he decided to remain silent and not to reply to the words that Nicole Santinelli released towards him. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Roberta Di Padua will decide to respond to the heavy words that the former tronista Of Men and women he turned towards him. We will certainly keep you updated.