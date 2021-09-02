Nicola Vivarelli, sailor and former suitor of Gemma Galgani, is speechless. The young knight of Men and Women, who is still unknown if we will see him again in the program this year, has posted a video on his Instagram profile that really leaves you speechless. Shocked Sirius.

Nicola Vivarelli makes a appeal very fond of his followers. And not only. L‘former suitor of Gemma Galgani, dame di punta del Throne Over of Men and Women, as we all know, he is a young man sailor Man and as such he loves the sea and its fauna very much. Thanks to his work, which took him around the world, he had the opportunity to see truly enchanting habitats, uncontaminated on one side and, unfortunately, disfigured on the other.

And it is precisely this second aspect that makes him suffer a lot.

The shocking video by Nicola Vivarelli of Men and Women

In the last post he published on his Instagram profile, Nicola also attached a video really shocking, showing a dolphin lifeless in the middle of the sea. The picture really leaves you speechless. The cetacean probably died due to sea pollution due to microplastics that are poured into the waters with great neglect by tourists who do not have the slightest respect for the environment (not only maritime, of course).

Here is the message that introduces the video, “hidden” among some of his shots that immortalize him in perfect shape with, in the background, a breathtaking view:

“Boys!!! I would like to focus for a moment on the video inside the post…. As you know I am a Seafarer, I love the sea and respect it, as I hope many of you … These are the consequences of Marine Pollution, which over time exterminates more and more species. I hope that people will raise awareness in order to improve this problem “

Men and women: will Nicola Vivarelli still be there?

Now a question about the sailor spontaneously arises: will Nicola Vivarelli be present again in the studio in the Maria De Filippi dating show? At the end of the last edition, in fact, Sirius had started dating a girl who came down especially for him and the two even met a few times during the summer. Will they have entered into a relationship or did everything remain within the ambit of friendship? We will find out shortly …

It might interest you: Men and women: Gemma Galgani, mysterious, meets a person