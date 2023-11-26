The former knight of Men and Women would have a new love: let’s find out who it is together

The return of Ida Platano to Men and women in the guise of tronista he is making the pages of the main news newspapers a lot of buzz. The former lady revealed that she was dumped by Alessandro Vicinanza, about which some rumors have been circulating in recent days. Let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

New love for Alessandro Vicinanza? Over the last few hours the name of the former knight of Men and women has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers due to a gossip that is making the rounds on the web. According to the latest rumours, it seems that after Ida Platano Alessandro has a new love.

Deianira Marzano made the news public. The gossip expert has in fact received her on her Instagram page report by an anonymous user who revealed that he had pinched the former knight at dinner in the company of a friend and two girls.

This is what was declared by anonymous source regarding the gossip:

Yesterday at dinner Alessandro Vicinanza with a friend and two girls. They were next to us and I couldn’t take photos. But one of them, sitting next to him very intimately, it was clear that it was a couple’s outing.

Since Alessandro Vicinanza has returned to the men’s parterre of the program, Deianira Marzano commented on the rumor with these words:

I wonder, is this how we go about broadcasting?

At the moment it is only a rumor as the person concerned has remained silent and has neither confirmed nor denied the gossip on his account. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further news regarding this affair lots of talk.