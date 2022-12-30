New rumors have emerged regarding the end of the friendship between the two former protagonists of Men and Women

Luca Salatino and Matteo Ranieri were the undisputed protagonists of the last edition of Men and women. Within Maria De Filippi’s program, the two had formed a strong friendship, which ended shortly before Luca entered the house of the Big Brother VIP. In the last few hours, new backgrounds have emerged regarding the finished friendship between the two former tronistas. Let’s find out together what was discovered.

Now there seems to be no more doubts: friendship between Luca Salatino and Matteo Ranieri has reached the end of the line. According to numerous last-minute rumors, it seems that Luca Salatino himself has decided to close any kind of relationship with Matteo Ranieri due to his excessive heaviness.

The gossip expert made the news public Deianeira Marzano. These were his words about it:

I know the story well. Matteo was oppressive, it made him breathless, he wanted to manage him, he was capricious and jealous of their friendship, he even criticized Soraia and voiced everything, so much so that Luca had to push him away, luckily he never let himself be influenced.

The rumors about the finished friendship between Luca Salatino and Matteo Ranieri did not end there. A person very close to theformer gieffinor, revealing some background and especially highlighting his being overly touchy. These were his words:

Luca is like that, just a bullshit and he takes away your greeting. Me too for nothing blocked on WhatsApp and removed the follow on Instagram. We trained together for a long time. Then he is such an exaggerated one that he has taken away many female acquaintances because he is engaged. If there hasn’t been anything with them before why should they try now that he’s engaged?

Also Amedeo Venza has decided to enter into the matter, writing a few words on Instagram addressed to Matteo Ranieri. This is what the gossip expert revealed: