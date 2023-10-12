Users of the Reddit forum listed the disadvantages of oral sex, which are not usually discussed. With their ideas about what disadvantages this type of intimacy has, men and women shared in the AskReddit section.

One of the women called the disadvantage of oral sex the inability, for various reasons, to experience an orgasm from such stimulation.

It’s like you don’t appreciate the work your partner puts into it ElNakedoReddit user

Some men have complained that they get tired during oral sex, but do not tell women about it.

The face is numb, the jaw is cramping, the tongue is swooning, the eyes do not see the white light, but you hear: “Don’t stop.” BiessthefaIIReddit user

Every time by the time she is ready to cum, I am ready to pass out, suffocating in her pussy pathogenscifb62Reddit user

Women also noted that they were embarrassed to complain about discomfort during oral stimulation from a man with a runny nose.

Women also noted that they were embarrassed to complain about discomfort during oral stimulation from a man with a runny nose.

Those who give blowjobs with a stuffy nose are fucking heroines. After all, everything flows down the throat too luzzy91Reddit user

