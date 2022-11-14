The ex-knight of the program addressed his final farewell to the dog Mia

The most loyal viewers of Men and women they can’t help but remember Diego Tavani, the former knight who last year literally kidnapped the heart of Ida Platano. Although he has decided to say goodbye to the program for some time, over the last few hours the name of Diego has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Let’s find out why.

Today Diego Tavani began his new life alongside his partner Aneta. The couple met a Men and women and made the decision to leave the program to experience their relationship outside, away from the spotlight they were exposed to within the show.

Although the story between Diego and Aneta proceeds at full speed, in these last hours a terrible one mourning hit the former knight of Men and women. On his Instagram page, Diego Aneta made his final farewells to Mythe beloved dog who disappeared a few hours.

Men and womenDiego Tavani addresses the last farewell to the dog Mia: “Forever you and me”

A few hours ago Diego Tavani made the announcement of the disappearance of the beloved dog Mia. A terrible mourning the one that struck the former knight of Men and womenwho shared a video on social media that immortalizes all the best moments spent in the company of the four-legged friend.

At the video in question, Diego accompanied some words who could not help but move his followers:

Thank you my love. You took a piece of me with you. Come to meet me when I reach you. Forever you and me.

There were many i messages of condolences and closeness written for Diego by his followers. Of the many written sentences, we can read: