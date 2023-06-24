The social announcement of the former lady of Men and Women moves: what happened

All who follow Men and women they will remember without a doubt Barbara DeSanti. Over the last few hours, the name of the former lady of Maria De Filippi’s program has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for an announcement that has not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened.

Mourning for Barbara De Santi. As already anticipated, in the last few hours the former lady of Men and women she became the protagonist of a social ad that moved everyone. In detail, Barbara shared a series of images on her Instagram page that portray her in the company of a man.

The shots in question were then accompanied by these touching words:

We were very young, we were two bodies and one soul. You have been the great love of my life. RIP

According to his words, therefore, this would be a real period of mourning for Barbara De Santi. These days the former lady of Men and women is coming to terms with the loss of what was his partner.

Men and women, Barbara De Santi ready to return to the program? The indiscretion

Over the past few days, the ‘Blasting News’ portal has launched a sensational indiscretion about Barbara De Santi. According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, it seems that there is the possibility that the former lady Of Men and women can return to the program starting next season.

At the moment, obviously, the news has not yet been confirmed or denied. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Barbara DeSanti will reveal further details regarding his alleged return to Maria De Filippi’s program. We will certainly keep you updated.