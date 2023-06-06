The couple said their last goodbyes to the grandfather of the former suitor through some Instagram Stories

In these hours Andrew Dal Corsoformer protagonist of Men and women, is experiencing a real mourning. Together with his girlfriend Teresa Langella, the former tempter was forced to say goodbye forever to his grandfather Franco. Andrea and Teresa have decided to pay their last respects to the man through their respective Instagram pages: let’s find out what their words were together.

These are undoubtedly hours of great pain for Andrea Dal Corso. As already anticipated, the former suitor of Men and women announced the passing of her beloved grandfather Franco. The written words of the former protagonist of Temptation Island for the last farewell to his grandfather they moved everyone.

In detail, Andrea Dal Corso shared an Instagram Story that immortalizes the panorama seen from the window of an airplane and accompanied the shot in question with these words:

Hello grandpa Franco. I jumped up just to see the course to Heaven confirmed! I see that everything is ok! Have a good trip and show up every now and then.

After Andrea Dal Corso, Teresa Langella also decided to write a sweet thought for grandfather Franco, to whom she dedicated some very sweet words: