In an exclusive interview, Maurizio Laudicino reveals unpublished background information on his private life
After his farewell to Men and women, Maurizio Laudicino he also made some unpublished statements during an exclusive interview. The former knight broke his silence on his association with Elena.
After abandoning the study of Men and women together with Elena, Maurizio Laudicino has returned to occupy the center of media attention. Reached by the microphones of “Coming Soon”, the former knight revealed some unpublished behind the scenes on his private life.
L’exclusive interview it provided a unique opportunity to get to know Maurizio’s most personal and private side. The latter is adapting to his life outside the cameras of Maria De Filippi’s program:
I’m fine, I’m trying to get back to normal but I’m still struggling. Three months of recordings in everyday life take a toll on a hyperactive and very busy person on multiple fronts like me, so I’ve been at home for days now. After the Halloween recording I’m gradually picking up my things again.
As for yours separation from Men and womenthe former knight openly shared his current sensations And moods:
I’ll tell you the truth, I’m not relieved because it was a sudden, uncalculated choice that I hadn’t planned at that moment. Elena somehow surprised me, I didn’t expect her to come out at that moment. Certainly for my job, not having to record multiple days a week allows me to go back to doing my job at my own pace. It was however a strong, true, I would say unique experience.
Finally, here is the reveal truth on the attendance with Elena. These were his words:
Elena and I have known each other for 5 weeks and have seen each other 11 times in total. If after 11 times it can be said that Elena and I are engaged then I say yes, but if after 11 days two people cannot be engaged but are simply getting to know each other, I would say that I prefer it. I realize that there is a lot of anxiety in understanding whether the commentators who never believed in this story were right or we were right but since we don’t have to prove anything to anyone, we are trying to walk at our own pace amidst a thousand difficulties to try to understand if we are actually compatible. For now I tell you we are very compatible.
#Men #Women #Maurizio #Laudicino #dating #Elena #heres #truth #Curler