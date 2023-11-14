After his farewell to Men and women, Maurizio Laudicino he also made some unpublished statements during an exclusive interview. The former knight broke his silence on his association with Elena.

After abandoning the study of Men and women together with Elena, Maurizio Laudicino has returned to occupy the center of media attention. Reached by the microphones of “Coming Soon”, the former knight revealed some unpublished behind the scenes on his private life.

L’exclusive interview it provided a unique opportunity to get to know Maurizio’s most personal and private side. The latter is adapting to his life outside the cameras of Maria De Filippi’s program:

I’m fine, I’m trying to get back to normal but I’m still struggling. Three months of recordings in everyday life take a toll on a hyperactive and very busy person on multiple fronts like me, so I’ve been at home for days now. After the Halloween recording I’m gradually picking up my things again.

As for yours separation from Men and womenthe former knight openly shared his current sensations And moods:

I’ll tell you the truth, I’m not relieved because it was a sudden, uncalculated choice that I hadn’t planned at that moment. Elena somehow surprised me, I didn’t expect her to come out at that moment. Certainly for my job, not having to record multiple days a week allows me to go back to doing my job at my own pace. It was however a strong, true, I would say unique experience.

Finally, here is the reveal truth on the attendance with Elena. These were his words: