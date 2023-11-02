Over the last few hours, previews have emerged regarding the episode of “Men and women” recorded on 31 October 2023. According to what we learn from some sources, Maurizio and Elena left the program hosted by Maria De Filippi together. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Great plot twist to Men and women. The latest previews that emerged online reveal new backgrounds on the oversized throne and the classic throne. In particular, those who ended up at the center of the gossip column were Maurizio and Elena who would have indulged in a furious argument and then left the program.

To spread the news in question was Lorenzo Pugnaloni through a series of Stories published on his Instagram profile. According to the gossip expert, the two competitors would have argued for the kiss that Barbara gave to the knight during the parade. However, after the quarrel they would get closer.

Subsequently, the lady would have declared that she wanted to leave the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi and, at this point, Maurizio would have left the program with her. These are the words which can be read in the note:

Elena wanted to leave the program. Maurizio followed her and in the end the two left together.

In any case, Maurizio and Elena would not have been the unique faces of the throne over to abandon the program. Therefore, even the knight Ermes, who had appeared to woo Roberta, and Gero would have said Goodbye at Maria De Filippi’s studio. As for the other contestants, the previews reveal that Aurora Tropea would have kissed Lucathe new knight with whom he began his acquaintance.