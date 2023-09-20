Matteo Ranieriformer protagonist of Men and women, was the protagonist of a moving moment to say the least. The former tronista has in fact shared a video on his Instagram page in which he revealed an important background story about his past. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Matteo Ranieri decided to share a difficult moment in his life with his followers. In this regard, the former protagonist of Men and women shared a video whose words did not go unnoticed and moved everyone. Thus begins Matteo Ranieri’s private confession:

Yesterday I decided to make this video. Looking at it now I realize that I have forgotten many things that I would have liked to say. But this is the price of spontaneity. I could do it again at home, improving the words, and saying everything that now comes to mind with a clear head. But it wouldn’t be the same. In the video I say that “I do it because it’s important to talk about it”, and I believe it a lot. But now that I’m here writing I think I did it partly out of my own need. Perhaps to exorcise a little this malaise, which regularly presents itself without invitation. What I’m trying to say with my words is: if you’re not feeling well, try asking for a little help. Don’t be ashamed, you are not the only ones who have bad moments and difficult periods, it’s just that we don’t talk about it much, because it hurts. He hurt me too. I’m sure not everyone will understand, but it doesn’t matter […]

Continuing with his speech, the former tronista added:

I would say it went quite well with the psychologist, in the sense that, even from my face it probably doesn’t look like it, I’m better. It helped me, it always helps me because going to work on ourselves is important. Both when we are sick and when we are well, even more so when we are not well […] I think it’s important to talk about it regardless. I am an extremely shy person, but I also understand that it is important to bare yourself sometimes. Since we share a lot of bullshit, pass me the term. When I’m not well I search on the internet, right? I try to write what I feel to try to find someone who has what I have and perhaps feel less alone. So as not to think I’m strange, crazy… I’d like to see a video where a boy or a girl says: “Oh, look, I’m sick too, don’t worry, you can work on it. I’m also working on myself to get better […]

Finally, concluding, Matteo Ranieri revealed that: