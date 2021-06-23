Very important and serious life projects for Massimiliano Mollicone and Vanessa Spoto. The former tronista of Men and Women and his favorite suitors are very much in love and now they want to take the big step: in September they will go to live together.

Men and women for Massimiliano Mollicone it was a real revenge. Double, moreover: one revenge on life, who up to now has been very stingy with him from a certain point of view, the “good” one, and very “generous” with regard to pain and suffering. And one about love, which he has finally found.

«Being chosen for such an important program was an immense satisfaction. But it was one revenge also in love: because before Vanessa I only had wrong stories, which made me suffer », said the former tronista of Men and Women to the weekly Di Più. And how Maria De Filippi he has chosen, Massimiliano has chosen Vanessa Spoto as a girl who would like to be by his side in life. «With Vanessa it is true love: I’m not afraid to say it, even if we have only recently been together », explained Mollicone.

Vanessa’s revelation of Men and Women

Massimiliano is echoed by his former suitor and now his girlfriend, who made a really important confession:

«I realized that I had already fallen in love with Massimiliano in Men and Women. And away from the TV I had the confirmation: together we have a lot of fun, there is total understanding, a great passion. Everything is perfect: so much so that we already are ready for an important step “.

What will it be about? Take a very serious step, which will change their lives: