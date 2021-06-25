The former suitor of men and women Martina Grado is a candidate for the reality show of Alfonso Signorini: Big Brother is in the ropes of the girlfriend of the former tronista Giacomo Czerny and the girl would therefore be ready to get involved. Will the host of the program be prepared for the doors of the most spied-on house in Italy in April?

Martina Grado he got a taste for it. Since she joined the world of Men and women, the former suitor and now the ex’s girlfriend tronista Giacomo Czerny it just doesn’t seem to want to leave the small screen anymore. Here is a candidate as the next competitor of the Big Brother Vip, which will also be conducted by Alfonso Signorini and will restart in September, immediately after the summer, just like the previous edition, the one of records and won by Tommaso Zorzi.

Martina Grado dreams of Big Brother Vip

The beautiful brunette was “interviewed” on Instagram by her followers about her “professional” future and replied with extreme sincerity about her dreams and ambitions:

“Yes, I would participate in Big Brother for two reasons: the first is the Tommaso Zorzi, which has kept me glued to this edition making me ‘take good’ for the program. The second is that, having happened in conjunction with the lockdown, I stayed home from work, in the morning I turned on the TV on the Gf and fell asleep that was still on. I realized that my daily life was the same as theirs, we did the same things at the same time, from breakfast to cooking to training and in moments of leisure they were the ones to make me laugh and keep me company. So I said to myself: shit, it’s like I was a big brother, maybe I could do it “.

Martina and Giacomo, perfect fit

Of course, the Grado “spent” sweet words also for the fiance, of which she is really in love: