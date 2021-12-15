Andrea Nicole seems to have chosen: who will be the guy she wants a story with? Alessandro or Ciprian? From the advances it also transpires that Maria De Filippi was furious with the tronista, the presenter said she was very disappointed. Let’s find out what happened.

Give her advances transpires that Andrea Nicole has definitely decided with whom go out from program. But it’s not so much there choice to have surprised the public and Maria, rather how it was revealed.

There tronista, during the recording, he revealed that he passed the night with one of his two suitors, unbeknownst to the editorial staff, thus violating the regulation of program by Maria De Filippi. Nello study from Men and women the girl revealed the truth to everyone and for this Gianni Sperti he was furious with Andrea Nicole, but also with the suitor in question Ciprian :

“You are two dishonest. The dishonest is her with everything the editorial staff and the program have done for her. There is no difference between men and women, but there is a difference between a good person and a bad person and you are not a good person. You carried a very important message and I’m sorry for how you threw it away. I don’t think this is the first time you’ve seen each other. How does Ciprian know where you live and, among other things, you live in an apartment paid for by the editorial staff, What a figure of shit! – concludes thecolumnist.

Read also: Men and Women: when will we see the choice of Andrea Nicole Conte?

Then comes the moment of the other columnist, Tina Cipollari, there woman he pressed, saying:

“I never liked you from the moment I saw you. When your time came I would go out because there was something that did not convince me and I was not wrong “

Men and Women: Andrea Nicole chooses Ciprian

Who is Andrea Nicole’s choice? The moment of truth has finally arrived. After weeks of rumors and indiscretions on the recording during which Andrea Nicole’s journey came to an end, today, in the course of the new episode of Men and Women, except for twists, the fateful choice of Andrea Nicole will be broadcast. That of the tronista, as the previews of the Alley of the news have revealed, will not be a classic choice like those to which the public of Men and Women is used. Andrea Nicole, in fact, will choose the boy who has officially entered her heart in a particular way.

You might be interested in: Men and women: previews today. The choice of Matteo Fioravanti?