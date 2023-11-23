The presenter’s gesture for the knight leaves everyone speechless: what he did

The one aired on Wednesday 22 November was without a doubt an episode of Men and women full of twists and turns. In detail, in the program produced and hosted by Maria De Filippi everyone was surprised by two great returns: those of Ida Platano as tronista and those of Armando Incarnato.

As soon as I returned to the studio Men and womenArmando Incarnato revealed the reasons which pushed him to abandon the program. These were his words about it:

I wasn’t well, but I didn’t come back like a little lamb. I have an issue with Ida, I would like to dance with her. Seeing her again here… I didn’t know. I would like to recover.

At the moment we do not know the details regarding Armando Incarnato’s choice to abandon for a moment Men and women. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how it will behave knight in this new season. The program’s loyal viewers can’t wait to find out more.

As soon as he entered the studio, the presenter greeted the knight with two kisses and exchanging a warm hug with him. From her From his gesturetherefore, it is clear that Armando has not been eliminated from the program as was rumored a few months ago.