TO Men and women the twists are never lacking. During the last episode aired, everyone couldn’t help but notice the behavior of Maria DeFilippi against a known suitor. The landlady has in fact unmasked Noemi, Federico’s suitor.

Yesterday a new episode of Men and women. Among the many moments that did not go unnoticed by the faithful viewers of the program there was one that is causing the main gossip pages to chat a lot. This is the behavior that Maria De Filippi reserved towards NaomiFederico’s suitor.

Federico and Naomi they went outdoors and here the girl appeared uncomfortable and embarrassed. In detail, the young woman avoided physical contact with the tronista, also avoiding kissing him. Once the external session was over, Noemi confessed that she was not taken by the tronista.

At this point the landlady intervened and addressed these words to the suitor:

Are you sure of what you’re saying? Don’t put me in this condition. Are you leaving because he likes you so much or because you like someone else?

In the words of Maria De Filippi, Naomi he replied like this:

No Maria, it didn’t take me mentally, I’m telling the truth.

To this Maria De Filippi could not help but show some images that portray the suitor of the program in the company of a boy. The images in question aroused the anger of Gianni Sperti who, disappointed, expressed himself with these words:

What a shitty figure.

After what happened, even the tronista Federico he declared his disappointment with Noemi and decided to go back to his place. Noemi then justified what happened with these words: