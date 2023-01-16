The columnist mentions the actress but Maria immediately shuts her up: that’s why

During the last episode of Men and womenwhich aired on Friday 13 January, Maria DeFilippi silenced Tina Cipollari. In fact, during the broadcast of the throne over, the columnist let herself go to a sentence that did not go unnoticed by her landlady, who immediately intervened to call her back. Let’s find out together what happened.

In the episode of Men and women aired Friday January 13, everything happened. Among the many events that occurred, the faithful viewers of the program could not help but notice the ‘reproach‘ by Maria De Filippi against Tina Cipollari.

Maria De Filippi silences Tina Cipollari a Men and women: Sabrina Ferilli has to do with it

During the broadcast of the throne over, Tina Cipollari did everything to prove the lack of disinterest of the knight Alessandro towards Gemma Galgani. The columnist accused the man of not being interested in any of the ladies present in the female parterre.

Afterwards, Tina then asked the knight if, if a woman belonging to the world of entertainment came down, this could have attracted his attention. At this moment the columnist brought up Sabrina Ferilli. These were her words:

Here, if like Sabrina Ferilli came in, here a Men and womenwould you court her?

After the words of Tina Cipollari, the answer of Maria DeFilippi who silenced the columnist asking to leave the actress alone. This is what the landlady said:

Leave Ferilli alone, she’s married, don’t put her in the way. Choose another!

At this point Tina, with her ironic attitude, quoted another beautiful woman from the world of entertainment: Michelle Hunziker. The columnist of Men and women she addressed the knight Alexander with these words: