In one of the last episodes of Men and women aired on Canale5, Maria De Filippi was forced to call back Tina Cipollari due to some uncomfortable questions addressed to the protagonists of the program. The reproach that the presenter addressed to the historic commentator did not go unnoticed; but let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

It is not the first time that Maria De Filippi finds herself called back Tina Cipollari due to some sentences pronounced by the commentator and deemed inappropriate by the landlady. During the episode of Men and women aired on Wednesday 27 September, Maurizio, a man intent on meeting Roberta Di Padua.

After introducing himself to the lady, Tina Cipollari intervened and embarrassed the knight by asking him a question that caused Maria De Filippi to fury. These are the words that the historic commentator of Men and women he addressed to Roberta Di Padua’s suitor:

How much do you earn per month?

Following this question, Maria De Filippi tried to call Tina back and invited the knight not to answer so as not to fall into the commentator’s traps.

Men and womenit’s chaos in the studio: Tina Cipollari makes Gemma Galgani take a pregnancy test

Over the last few hours, the gesture of which Tina Cipollari was the protagonist during the last episode of Men and women aired. Following the acquaintance between Gemma Galgani and Maurizio, the commentator decided to subject the lady to a pregnancy test.

Due to Tina’s insistence, Gemma Galgani decided to undergo the test. Tina later showed the cameras the result; these were his words:

Gemma is pregnant.

One sketch ironic that entertained not only those present in the studio but also all the viewers at home.