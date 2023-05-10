Riccardo Guarnieri was the undisputed protagonist of the last episode of Men and women. The Apulian knight, after the confrontation with the lady Giusy, was accused by Maria DeFilippiwho intervened by pointing out the inaccurate attitude he has taken.

The attendance between Richard Guarnieri and Giusy was not successful. The lady has revealed that she wants to end the acquaintance with the Apulian knight due to some unkind attitudes that she has assumed towards her. These were her words:

Since I arrived at the hotel, he’s cute, but it’s all a resume. There had already been his jokes about girls. I’m not jealous of a woman, but it makes me smile because you’re a mediocre man. The straw that breaks the camel’s back is in the club. He talks about something else. The waitress comes by, pretty, I’m the first to say it, and he says ‘what a tidbit’. Which brings me back to the lump. I feel bad. At the hotel he comes up to me and he asks me if I’ve calmed down. He wanted a physical approach and this was his way of making peace with him.

And, continuing, Giusy he added:

I sent it away. I question myself and go to the fourth floor with him. At his approach, yet another, we had an intimate relationship. We slept together. The next day we have breakfast together. At breakfast he goes over the speeches of the night before. From there he got nervous, we went to the room. We had to go out, he made me wait…

Riccardo Guarnieri didn’t like the words of the lady at all, who addressed the woman in an unkind attitude, thus provoking the harsh reaction by Maria De Filippi. The presenter turned to the rider with these words: