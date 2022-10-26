Without a shadow of a doubt Pinuccia is one of the undisputed protagonists of Men and women. The lady never goes unnoticed for the discussions she has with Tina Cipollari, as well as for the great love she feels towards Alessandro. Over the last Maria De Filippi exploded against her, going on a rampage: let’s find out why.

In the last episode of Men and women aired Maria De Filippi went on a rampage and scolded Pinuccia. The hostess did not in fact accept the great oppression that the lady of the throne over exerts against the 92-year-old knight.

After Alessandro claimed to see Pinuccia only as a friend of wanting to be alone, the lady she appeared more charged than ever and said she didn’t believe the 92-year-old’s words. At this point there was a need for the intervention of Maria De Filippi who, going into her fury, railed against Pinuccia, addressing the woman these words:

Pinuccia does not want to come with you or with the lady! Pinuccia does not have to beg for a dinner, it is not done, a man is not forced. You wear it out, that’s why you tell yourself! He is as good as bread, he says yes … he is 92 and will he have the right to do what he wants? Alessandro tell her the truth, which is that you are fine alone.

The reaction that Maria had towards Pinuccia left everyone speechless and did not go unnoticed by those present. However, the lady did not allow herself to be intimidated by the hostess and, after Maria’s words, she continued to ask for explanations to Alexander.

We just have to wait for the next episodes to find out if Pinuccia he really understood the words said by Maria De Filippi. The lady will be able to understand that Alexander feels towards her only friendship? We’ll see.