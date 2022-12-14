A Maria DeFilippi like never seen before blurted out a Men and women towards Pinuccia Della Giovanna. The behavior of the lady ended up making even the landlady impatient.

It all happened in the last episode of the dating show aired on Canale 5. Alexander Rausa he admitted that he lost his temper towards the lady of They were in force who continues to be very possessive, greatly limiting her freedom.

Source: Mediaset

Alessandro has let himself go into an outburst in the studio, he loves Pinuccia but sees her only as a friend, something the woman who continues to bombard him with phone calls does not want to accept. “But you don’t love him if you do that” Maria said trying to make her think.

Pinuccia, however, continued to accuse Alessandro of having deceived her, but the man believes he has always been very clear. “Why do you keep acting like this?” – asked the knight. “You know why? Because I love you” – Pinuccia’s answer which unleashed the wrath of De Filippi who replied: “And sti ca..i!” triggering applause from everyone present in the studio.

The exclamation silenced Pinuccia but she burst into tears. “Who cares that you cry, witch! They are fake tears! They are tears of a coward” – the harsh words of Tina Cipollati which are not appreciated by Pinuccia.

“I think Tina said words to you and you to her too. It’s not good for you to participate in this broadcast” – Maria’s answer. Pinuccia seems really unwilling to leave the program, so Maria asked Alessandro to be as clear as possible with her.

“I’m sorry, I love her as a friend. Even on the phone we talk, but we don’t understand each other. Of what I have said now you have heard nothing. I want to have my freedom. If I want to dance with Roberta or Cristina, you don’t have to get in the way. I used to dance with Michela, why did you get in the way? You can’t be possessive with me, you took my freedom. It’s absolutely not good. See how bad it is? I am sorry” – the words of the knight.