These are the words of the former knight of Men and Women: “I don’t even have another story in my mind”

All who follow Men and women will undoubtedly remember the path of Marcellus Messina. Over the last few hours, the name of the former knight of Maria De Filippi’s program has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for an interview with ‘Fralof’. Let’s find out together what her words were.

In these days Marcello Messina has given an interview to ‘Fralof’. Here the former knight of Men and women retraced his experience in the program of Maria DeFilippi and also revealed where she’s at with love. Regarding this topic, Marcello Messina said:

I could go back but now I don’t want to get involved.

The former knight, who is also attending the program Ida Platanorevealed that the romance with Viviana, the woman for whom he had decided to leave the show. Although theirs seemed to be a true story, something went wrong and the two decided to finally put the words goodbye to their relationship.

Regarding the end of love with Viviana, Marcello Messina has not revealed any details. At the moment, therefore, we are not given to know what they are causes who pushed the former knight of Men and women and his partner to leave. But she didn’t end there. Marcello Messina’s interview with ‘Fralof’ then continued with some revelations made regarding his possible return to the throne over. These were his words about it:

I went out because I had a personal need, because I had met someone outside the program. If you ask me if I want to live a story now I don’t even have it in my mind

According to his words, therefore, the return of Marcello Messina in the program seems to be far away, almost impossible Maria DeFilippi.