In the course of the last few hours, news has come that has created great concern among all fans of Men and women. The former lady Luisa Monti she was rushed to hospital before the wedding. Luisa herself made the news public through some Instagram Stories. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Luisa Monti hospitalized emergency in the hospital. According to her words, the former lady of Men and women warned a sickness during the morning and, following the call to 118, she was urgently transported to the hospital. These were her words about it:

This morning we had a good scare, especially Salvio. From what they told me, I was no longer able to speak, I was no longer able to move and they took me to the hospital with 118. I did the tac and all the tests. It is assumed that I had syncope.

At the moment, therefore, we have no certain news and, according to what was revealed by the former lady, it seems that Luisa was hit by a syncope. In detail, the woman would have had a sudden reduction in heart rate that would have caused a momentary loss of consciousness.

Men and womenLuisa Monti ready for the wedding: all the details

Perhaps not everyone knows that the former protagonist of Maria De Filippi’s program will soon get married. The orange blossoms are scheduled for December 7th. Also for this reason, therefore, the illness she had this morning worried her a lot lady.

Luisa will marry the former knight Salvio Calabretta, known precisely in the transmission of Maria De Filippi. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the former lady will make public some more background about the sickness that hit her. In the meantime, we just have to wish her all the best for her upcoming wedding.