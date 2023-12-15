The former lady revealed her health conditions to the program's magazine

In these days Luisa Monti gave an interview to the official magazine of Men and women, 'Men and Women Magazine'. To the well-known newspaper, the former lady of the program produced and hosted by Maria De Filippi broke the silence on the illness that struck her and revealed how she is today. Let's find out together what her words were.

In 2021 Luisa Monti discovered she had a breast cancerwhich is why the wedding with Salvio Calabretta, known precisely in the Canale 5 program. In 2022, the former lady was hospitalized urgently due to syncope. After that dramatic episode, the former lady returned home.

But it didn't end here. About two months ago, Luisa Monti announced that, during a routine check-up, doctors discovered a nodule. That episode plunged the former lady into anguish and worry. As already mentioned, in recent days Luisa has given an interview to 'Uomini e Donne Magazine' where she updated all the faithful viewers of the program regarding her health conditions.

After carrying out the needle aspiration, the former lady of Men and women he discovered he had a fibroadenoma. According to her, the lump formed in the part of her breast where she had the cancer. The former lady revealed how she felt before finding out the outcome from the doctors:

I didn't even know whether to answer, I was very scared.

But it didn't end here. Luisa Monti later also revealed what it was reaction of his partner. These were his words about it:

He cried, he was moved.

After which Luisa Monti addressed a thought to her father, who passed away in December three years ago. These were her words about it: