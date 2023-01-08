After the adventure at Big Brother Vip Luca Salatino and Soraia Ceruti are finally reunited. The couple, born in the studio of Men and Women, gave an interview to Verissimo, revealing what are the next steps they intend to take after seven months of love: the idea of ​​living together is certainly on the horizon, but Will the wedding be coming soon?

Luca Salatino left the house of Big Brother VIP just to get back into his arms. She obviously is Soraia Ceruti, the girl from Como who made the Roman chef lose his head. Get to know each other in the study of Men and womentheir love blossomed strongly out of the program, so much so that Luca Salatino failed to stay away from fiancée, described as the woman of his life.

Guests of Silvia Toffanin a Very true, Luca Salatino and Soraia Ceruti told the first seven months of love spent together, revealing plans for the future: the couple is ready for the domestic partnership, bad wedding?

Men and Women: the projects of Luca and Soraia

Luca Salatino recounted that the call of the editorial staff of Men and women it came unexpectedly during the pandemic: “Then I became a tronista and I met a special person”. To date, seven months after leaving Maria De Filippi’s show, Luca Salatino is increasingly convinced of the choice made:

I am head over heels fell in love. She (Soraia Ceruti, ed) is the most beautiful thing that could happen to me. She always tries to understand me, sometimes a look is enough.

Silvia Toffaninhowever, tried to investigate the future of couple, asking if the wedding they are scheduled. Surprisingly, Luca Salatino he braked, specifying that for the moment they are thinking about the domestic partnership. The former tronista of Men and womenin fact, is ready to leave his beloved Rome to move to Como:

In the meantime, let’s see about the house. We are seeing a house in Como, let’s take it one step at a time.

“You said that the you married”, reiterated Silvia Toffanin, joking with Luca Salatino. For now, therefore, cohabitation is confirmed: there will be time for the wedding.