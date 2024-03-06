The former tronista of Men and Women has a new “her”: Alessandra Somensi is a thing of the past

After leaving behind the brief summer flirtation with Alessandra Somensi, however Luca Daffrè the doors of love open again. The intense period, made up of continuous ups and downs, in the studies of Men and Women is a chapter of the past, with the present occupied by a special person: Bianca Andrade Da Silva, better known by her stage name Boca Rosa.

Luca Daffrè: a story is born with the Brazilian webstar

According to information collected by the portal IsaeChia.it, the girl represents a real celebrity in her native land. The beautiful girl of Brazilian origins boasts a huge following on social media, with over 20 million followers on Instagramwho follow her in any professional adventure.

Despite his age, he has had the opportunity to experiment in various professional fields. From digital creator to entrepreneur, from actress to TV presenter, the curriculum is sufficiently nourished. Ultimately, versatility is a distinctive trait and with the new flame it could rise to fame throughout the country too. Ultimately, she doesn't seem to lack anything, starting with her attractiveness and the desire to continually put herself out there.

As for the private sphere, he has a significant part of his life shared with Fredborn Bruno Carneiro Bunes, also a star of the network, from which had a son, Chrisborn in July 2021. However, about a year later, the two decided to part ways.

The meeting between Luca Daffrè and Boca Rosa is the beginning of a story with great potential, also for crime news. Whether they are made for each other will tell us over time, in the meantime the irony about the language barrier flares up on social media. How will they communicate? Does Luca Daffrè know Portuguese well, or his (presumed) better half Italian? Everyone has theories on the matter, but only those directly involved can remove doubts.