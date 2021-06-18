How are things really between Elisabetta Simone and Luca Cenerelli, lady and knight of men and women? The two met in Maria De Filippi’s program, but while she fell in love with him, it wasn’t the same for her. Now, however, to Men and Women Magazine, the knight admits that he has retraced his steps.

After the sighting in Milan together with Elizabeth Simone, his former association with a Men and women, Luca Cenerelli He finally comes out and admits that, once the program is over, which he went on vacation and will resume in September, he has recontacted and reviewed his former lover. The confession was made by the knight to Men and Women magazine, the official weekly of the broadcast conducted and produced by Maria De Filippi.

The story between Luca Cenerelli and Elisabetta Simone

Read also: Big Brother Simone Coccia in tears

Let’s make a brief summary, for those who missed them: Luca and Elisabetta start dating, she falls in love hopelessly of him while he sets up stakes. No intimate relationships. In the end, here’s the truth: Luke of Elizabeth doesn’t care. Or rather, he loves her, he is fond of him, but he just can’t fall in love.

She suffers, cries, falls back, tries again. Nothing to do. He searches for her, takes a step back. Then he deludes her, after again portraying her. Eventually she starts dating Marco and it seems that things between them, albeit slowly, are going well. But the program ends and I go on vacation. And “free den for all”. Luca and Elisabetta are caught together in Milan. Will they have something to clarify? Or is there a rapprochement between them?

Luke clarifies what’s with Elizabeth

The clarification comes through the knight’s mouth:

“I wasn’t happy with how we said goodbye: for me it was bad. I spent some devastating days, because I drastically detached myself from Elisabetta made me feel bad (…). I knew I had to leave Elizabeth alone for her sake, at least until my feelings were certain, but that didn’t make it any less painful. When I heard from Elisabetta and Marco that you were kissed has me hurt. I had feelings that I was afraid to admit ”. You may be interested in: Men and women: summary of the week

Luca says that he was bad for Simone and that he also lost weight due to sorrow: “For her I was bad, I was tormented” But for him “being in love means having total completeness and I did not feel that transport so strong as to make me lower the handbrake, drop everything, and be alone with her. In two months my frailties came out and perhaps this also affected our relationship ”.

But now Cenerelli is starting to have a bit clearer ideas, he says: ” I think I’m starting to fall in love“. Will it really be like this?