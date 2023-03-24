On Reddit, one of the main disadvantages of marriage was the ability to outlive a partner

Men and women from the Reddit forum spoke about the cons of marriage that are not obvious during the wedding. Their discoveries about married life they listed in the AskReddit section.

The ability to outlive a partner has been called one of the main disadvantages of marriage. A sad comment about it got thousands of votes and dozens of replies.

If the relationship is forever, chances are one of you will die first. And it wasn’t me smartlyprettyreddit user

Many users say that the need to deal with the chosen one’s parents with a difficult character is the main drawback of a formal union.

You suddenly discover that your new relatives, who put up with you and pretended to be cuties before the wedding, are in fact real assholes with whom a normal person will not have business Ok-Strain-9847reddit user

It is necessary to distribute the weekend between the parents, someone will always be furious, because you can’t be in two places at once. And all you need is rest. It only gets worse with children, give them all children. Once we moved away from all the parents, and we are still offended for rare visits. But ah, we are in poor health, what a pity that we cannot travel often twinwriter60reddit user

Finally, some commentators recalled that the problems of the spouse inevitably become the problems of his partner.

“In sorrow and in joy” includes grief. When a spouse has a chronic illness, mental illness, addiction, you have to provide support at least to some extent in order for your union to last. breakwaterreddit user

