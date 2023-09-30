The reason for the end of the story is peculiar to say the least

Over the last few hours, sensational gossip has fallen on two former protagonists of Men and women, Lilli Pugliese and Simone Florian. According to what emerged, it seems that the love story between the two has come to an end and the reason for the end of the relationship is particular to say the least. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

Although Lilli Pugliese and Simone Florian have not yet broken the silence, there are rumors about the end of theirs love story they are becoming more and more insistent. To make public the news of the separation between the two former protagonists of Men and women it was Deianira Marzano, who also revealed the detail reason therefore the relationship between Lilli and Simone would have failed.

These were the words of thegossip expert about:

Lilli Pugliese left Simone Florian by deleting all the photos she had with him because he wrote to a girl who reported it to her girlfriend. That is, to her, and she confirmed that she had discovered that he was asking for photos of others’ feet too.

Despite the news is becoming more and more insistent, it must be said that at the moment it is only a rumor which has not yet been confirmed or denied by those directly involved. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Lilli Pugliese and Simone Florian will speak out about this much talked about story.

Men and womenthe love story between Lilli Pugliese and Simone Florian

Lilli and Simone both participated in Men and women, even if they were protagonists of two different paths. The two courted Luca Salatino and respectively Jessica Antonini and, a few months after they left the program, they started dating.

News of the end of theirs is currently circulating love storybut the two have decided to remain silent and not comment on what is circulating about them in these hours.