Yesterday, Thursday 12 January, a new episode of Men and women. The news was announced on the Instagram page ‘Uominiedonneclassicoeover’. The page reported what happened in the episode. Among the many facts, the words of Lavinia Mauro who, in tears, confessed that he wanted to abandon the throne.

During the last recording of Men and women, which was held yesterday, everything happened. According to what emerged from the Instagram page ‘Uominiedonneclassicoeover’, there was ample space for the tronisti Federico and Lavinia which has had a real collapse.

Regarding Frederick, it seems that the tronista has brought Alice outside. With Carola there was a heated confrontation in which the suitor accused the 26-year-old of disrespecting her. Furthermore, Carola revealed to the landlady Maria De Filippi that she now looks at Federico with different eyes than a few months ago.

Men and women advances, Lavinia Mauro in tears wants to leave the throne

But that’s not all. The protagonist of the episode was also the tronista Lavinia Mauro. According to what the Instagram page ‘Uominiedonneanticipazioniclassicoeover’ reports, it seems that the tronista had an access to the confrontation with the suitor Alessio Corvino.

After what happened, she intervened Maria DeFilippi who revealed to Lavinia that, according to her, neither of the two suitors seems to be interested in her. At that point the tronista burst into tears and confessed her intention of wanting to abandon the throne.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Lavinia Mauro has actually left the program or if she intends to make a choice in the next weeks. We’ll find out during the course of the next recordings; without a shadow of a doubt we will certainly see some good ones.