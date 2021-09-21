What happened in the study of Men and Women? A knight of the machine parterre of Throne Over has let himself go to the reproaches against Tina Cipollari, which have sent the historical columnist of the dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi into a rage. Here’s what happened …

TO Men and women someone dared to attack Tina Cipollari. Open up heaven! The exuberant commentator of the program dthe Maria De Filippi she certainly did not listen and immediately replied, silencing the knight who dared “so much”. But who was the “impertinent” and courageous guest of the male parterre del Throne over to scold Cipollari?

Men and women, knight attacks Cipollari

Read also: Men and Women, Tina denies the story with Manetti

It is about Filiberto, which the columnist, colleague of Gianni Sperti, had the opportunity to see already in the previous episode. the hostess of the Canale 5 dating show announces, during the episode of men and women aired on Monday 20 September 2021, that there is a gentleman who has something to say to Tina, of which he does not like the way to do it at all , namely to silence people. Just like it did with him.

When De Filippi warns that a Knight will arrive for Cipollari, at the beginning a funny one is created curtain gossipparo: there are those, like Gianni, who insinuate that it may be his suitor at this point Tina comma who does not believe in this possibility at all, announces that she has been single again for a few months, surprising De Filippi, who had remained to the marriage proposal that her columnist had received from her now ex-boyfriend Vincenzo Ferrara. De Filippi explains that the man came to scold Cipollari; laughing and joking, Sperti agrees.

Men and women, Tina-Filiberto sipartietto

When the knight Filiberto enters the studio, he immediately puts his hands on:

“This time I came back in peace, yesterday I got angry because I can’t stand anyone who gives me del you liar“.

Tina in turn replies without flinching:

“When I leave here I don’t go to remember all the madness of the parterre. I’m a very smart woman so if I said this there must have been a reason “.

The man then lashes out against the columnist: “If I were Gem I would jump on you “. Do you think it possible that Tina won’t reply? No ‘That’s right:

“You know that I tell you in the midst of my rudeness you are a charlatan, a storyteller, scoundrel “.

You might be interested in: Netflix, The Mitchells vs the Machines: date and plot