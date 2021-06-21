The “soap opera” by Jessica Antonini and Davide Lorusso continues: the former tronista of Men and Women publishes some screenshots in her Instagram Stories that would demonstrate how her former suitor was not very sincere with her during their relationship. Here’s what happened …

The end of the love story between Jessica Antonini is Davide Lorusso continue to hold the ground. The former tronista of Men and womenand, who for some time preferred to keep absolute secrecy about what was happening between them, has now decided to take a little “revenge”. How?

By publishing some screenshots of conversations that were sent to her by some followers who would clarify once and for all the reason why the beautiful Roman wanted to end the relationship with her former suitor born between September October 2020, just three weeks from the start of Maria’s program De Filippi. It had taken a long time for Jessica to understand that she had very strong feelings for Lorusso.

Jessica and the screenshots vs Davide

Read also: Men and women, Jessica Antonini’s outburst: “Too many unpleasant things”

But apparently they weren’t all plain sailing. Let’s say that, according to what the social networks report, she put the roses on it while Davide, who apparently prefers not to comment or reply, put the thorns on us. In the past few hours, Antonini has published, as we said, some shots of conversations that would demonstrate how much Lorusso, during their drafting, was “Distracted” with many other girls. S.writes Jessica in her Instagram Stories:

“I am getting a lot of screenshots… This is perhaps the only one that can be published… What dignity. Luckily I was killing myself to defend it… I publicly apologize to all the people I mauled when they gave me great advice or warnings… And here I conclude because if I speak the figure of shit becomes international ”.

In this place you can read between the lines the disgust that there former tronista she feels about that boy she fell in love with and who she believed to be a sensitive, fair and honest man towards her. And have sincere and deep feelings for her. But evidently this was not the case.

The strong gesture of Davide Lorusso

Lorusso continues to hide, in the sense that he does not respond to provocations, does not comment on what is happening. But he too did a very strong gesture: from his Instagram profile he has deleted all photos that portrayed him along with Jessica.

Did the Antonini-Lorusso telenovela end here? Probably not. Let’s get ready for other episodes.

It may interest you: Temptation Island: Jessica Antonini and Davide Lorusso in the program?