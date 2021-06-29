New digs between Jessica Antonini and Davide Lorusso. The former tronista of Men and Women, after the interview that her former suitor gave to the Magazine of the program of Maria De Filippi, published the screenshot of a message from an ex from Lorusso in which she talks about horns …

The war through social media between Jessica Antonini, ex tronista of Men and women, and her ex boyfriend Davide Lorusso continues with no holds barred. And after the interview given by the former suitor of the program Maria De Filippi to the broadcast magazine, in which she talked about quarrels and the fact that “some sides of her character were struggling to get down”, the beautiful brunette went from words to deeds and published a message that an ex of her ex had sent her .

Davide Lorusso tells his truth

But let’s go step by step. Here is Lorusso’s statement in full: issued to Men and Women Magazine:

“We argued often and some sides of his character struggled to get me down. We argued for nonsense but always ended up collide hard. Jessica can be very sharp. We wanted to build a relationship based on dialogue, but we never completely succeeded: I was always too introverted, I kept everything to myself and then I exploded suddenly, while she vented every sensation, sometimes even excessively “.

Antonini “stings” Lorusso

Antonini, for her part, in her Instagram Stories has published, as we said, the message that a former girlfriend of Davide wrote to her:

“At first I was following you out of curiosity because having known him in the past I could see how far he was going. Better to discover these things immediately than ever. To me the mini path with him has done only helped toopen your eyes to a false friend, at least what I recognize it “.

According to this message, therefore, Lorusso would have cheated on his ex (we’re not talking about Jessica, of course) with her best friend. Horrified, Antonini commented:

"I didn't believe it before, but today I know that qhis person did a little bit of everything, but I don't respect the falsehood. One who does the best friend of his girlfriend… Luckily he was talking about friends. What can I tell you? I just escaped a sewer ".

On the betrayal, about which Antonini seems to be certain, but Davide claims that there never was. And to Men and Women magazine replies: